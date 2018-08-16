Home Cities Bengaluru

Earthquake scare in Bengaluru; citizens experience tremors

Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Mild tremors with a noise akin to lightning, in parts of Bengaluru, sent residents in several areas into a frenzy today.

Panicked residents ran out of their houses fearing a major earthquake.

However, Dr GS Srinivasa Reddy, director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake.

"Our records show that it was not an earthquake but only the crustal movement.

There is a dynamic system of our earth," Reddy told PTI.

Though it was a phenomenon observed at many places, it was felt more intensely in the southern part of Bengaluru.

Some people observed that windows and doors fluttered without any reason.

Padmini, a resident said, she was taken aback when the window and the door of her house fluttered wildly.

Y Vasundhara, a resident of South Bengaluru said she was at home when she heard the huge roar at about 3.05 pm.

"Initially I felt it was the thunderbolt but then I noticed that it was sunny weather outside.

I rushed out of the house and looked at the sky but it was clear.

Later, my neighbours who had also rushed out told me that it was an earthquake," she said.

Homemaker S Sandhya too shared a similar experience.

She felt that the floor was shaking as she heard the roaring sound.

"I realised that it was a tremor only after watching the television," said Sandhya.

Tremors Earthquake

