Experience life of a soldier at war

BENGALURU: Learn and experience the life of a soldier at Olive Planet. Founded by Army veterans Capt Chethan YK and Capt Niranth Bymana eight years ago, the store near Yelahanka has recently also forayed into providing a unique on-ground army experience with army styled tents to air rifle shooting and a warehouse with a range of army products.

The veterans also started a cafe recently next to the store. Niranth Bymana, who retired in 2013 says, “People would always want something where they can come and spend some time and experience something. So, we thought of an eating joint.” He adds, “Camouflage fabric has become popular among the people and these gears work best for trekking and camping due to its durability.”

Apart from the food joint, workshops on life-skills such as how to start a fire, the kind of food to survive on, how to navigate in a forest without a compass through constellations and information on edible plants are provided at this place. The cafe also hosts self-defense and survival exercises sessions. They hold military conversations with sessions with veterans and war documentary screenings. The joint holds military tents which is called a ‘mess’ with a store next to it for residents to purchase army gears. Other facilities include a 10m shooting range where people can be trained in air rifle shooting as a sport.

