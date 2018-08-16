Gun licensing loses control in Bengaluru

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leave alone unlicensed weapons being used in crimes; the city police have a bigger problem on hand — the very weapons for which the police grant licences for use are being used by the licence-holders or even their family members to scare away people or merely threaten them. And this, after seeking licences citing threat perception to themselves.

With about 7,500 people in the city armed with guns after being granted licences by the police, the latter are in a spot over how these weapons are being used…often on innocent people.

Now, it appears that the city police do not have much control over those arms officially provided to citizens for their own self-defence.

At least in three recent incidents, licensed weapons were used for firing, and not in self-defence, but to scare others over personal grudges and trivial issues.

Easy access to licenses weapons is being blamed for these incidents.

Gun licences are issued to people who approach the police citing credible threat perception. The police, before issuing the licences, have to conduct a proper background verification and assess the threat perception. However, it is learnt that that gun licences are being issued to almost everyone who applies for one!

A senior police official explained the reason to The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity: “The reason behind this is that if something wrong happens to the person (like injury or even death due to an attack) who has applied for a licence and was rejected, the blame will ultimately be on us.”

However, he also pointed out that many celebrities, builders and businessmen treat it as a matter of prestige to apply for gun licences. Although a basic check is conducted to decide whether the licence can be issued or not, a thorough assessment of the threat perception is not. “By and large, almost everyone who applies for a gun licence, will get one,” he said.

Retired assistant commissioner of police BB Ashok Kumar said having a licensed weapon nowadays has become a fad for many. “The police should not issue gun licences to anyone under any circumstances. Many among those applying for gun licences will not be much educated (on the use of the weapon) and don’t know in what situation they should use the weapon. Sometimes, it could result in death or injury to innocent people during altercations over trivial issues. Many apply for a licence citing life-threats or for self-defence, but the police should deny them except only in exceptional cases. The process should be made very strict.”

Citing his own example, Kumar said: “In my own career, I never carried a weapon for many years although I was in the police department. Only after I started receiving threats from rowdy elements, I started carrying it,” he added.

Actor Vinod Raj, who has a licensed revolver since 11 years, feels that those who have licensed weapons should be able to control tempers. “The weapon is meant to save ourselves, not to take others’ lives over trivial issues. In any situation, we should not lose our patience. I was targeted by a group at least seven times, but I never opened fire though I carry my weapon.”

GUN LICENSE ISSUED (AS IN MAY 2018):

Bengaluru - About 7,500

State - About 97,000

INCIDENTS THAT WENT OUT OF CONTROL

June 21 : Ganesh HK, a realtor shot his wife dead with a revolver over a domestic dispute and escaped with their three children in Jayanagar 4th Block. After reaching his resort on Kanakapura road he then repeatedly shot two of his kids who survived in a private hospital.

July 23: A squabble over parking space led to a businessman staying in Hebbal opening fire in the air. Tension was prevailed in the locality after neighbours, who heard the shots, informed the police. Sanjiv Saxena (42), a resident of Kempanna Garden, was then arrested by Hebbal police.

August 10: A 17-year-old boy fired three rounds in the air to scare away a neighbour who was having a quarrel with his uncle. The boy, who noticed the duo locked in a verbal duel, came to neighbour's house with a revolver and opened fire in the air, but the bullets hit the portico. Subramanyapura police rushed to the spot and arrested the boy and his uncle, an ex-army personnel.