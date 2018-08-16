Home Cities Bengaluru

Is obesity slowly engulfing the city?

If you’re overweight, keep a check on that weight before it is too late.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

What we need for a healthy life is just 30 per cent of what we eat, and another 70 per cent of what we eat only invites obesity and other diseases.

By Dr Shivaram H V
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recently an alarming news has been embedded in my mind. According to an institutional study, more than 50 per cent South Indians are considered to be obese. India also has the world’s highest childhood obesity.

As per WHO report, India has the world’s third-largest obese population. Also, our nation, unfortunately has the dubious distinction of being the ‘diabetic capital of the world’. We all know that diabetes is linked to obesity.

All these tags, which are given to India, based on various case studies and analyses should really wake us up, and get us on our feet and do something about it.The issue with the Indian mind-set is that obesity or weight gain is not seen as a serious problem. Whereas in countries like the US and UK it’s treated as a disease. As known, ‘obesity is the mother of all diseases’.

What we need for a healthy life is just 30 per cent of what we eat, and another 70 per cent of what we eat only invites obesity and other diseases.

If you are obese and doing nothing about it, trust me, you are digging your own grave here. Obesity brings along with it several other deadly medical conditions like diabetes, arthritis, joint pain, sleep apnoea, and even fatal diseases like cardiovascular issues, which affect our life to an irreparable extent.
To an extent, we can blame the increasing obesity to the easy availability of unhealthy processed junk food. With increased affordability and the rising income of the middle class, thi has only aggravated the problem.

Medically-speaking, we need to know correctly as to when we are getting closer to the risk of getting obese.
Normal BMI: 18.0-22.9 kg/m2: overweight; 23.0-24.9 kg/m2: obesity; >25 kg/m2: morbid obesity: >32.5kg/m2
The figures shown above should be every individual’s screensaver, wallpaper, and even in the wallets, as a constant reminder, to check on one’s weight and health.
In order to tackle obesity, I would recommend starting with making these basic changes in your daily lifestyle.

The author is a chief surgeon and senior consultant at Aster CMI Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
obesity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States