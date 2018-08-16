Ornamental gardener wins Lalbagh rolling shield again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Priya Mascarenhas has won the ‘Outstanding Ornamental Garden’ award this year as part of the 208th Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh. This is the 22nd time Priya has won the title under Lalbagh’s private garden contest for her half-acre garden in her 130-year-old house.

Priya, who has won 42 prizes for her garden till date, says, “I have received the rolling shield under the Independence Day flower show. It is a tough competition and an honour to win it. I am a garden buff and have won the first prize in four categories – flowers, fruits, vegetables and greenery.”

Her quaint green sanctuary in Richards Town has ornamental plants such as asparagus, philodendron, ferns, foliage, 25 species of fruit trees and heliconium flowers, which are her speciality. She also has waterfalls, statues and fountains on the premises to add to the beauty.

The owner of the INTACH Best Heritage Home Award in 2016, says, “My daughter Champa is a special child and loves the garden. She finds water bodies therapeutic. If she finds even a single dry leaf on the ground, she’ll ask us to pick it up. Gardening is a great stress buster in general, and I am passionate about it.”

Priya says she has to devote a minimum of one hour a day to gardening to see it flourish. “Earlier, the Lalbagh awards were given to people and corporates under one category. I went and argued with them over this. The big companies have seven to eight labourers who tend to gardens, while private gardens in residences like mine are done single-handedly. This year, they have altered that and have given awards to individuals under a separate category.”