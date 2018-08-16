Home Cities Bengaluru

Ornamental gardener wins Lalbagh rolling shield again

Priya Mascarenhas won ‘Outstanding Ornamental Garden’ award at the flower show that ended on Wednesday.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Priya Masceranhas in her garden

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Priya Mascarenhas has won the ‘Outstanding Ornamental Garden’ award this year as part of the 208th Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh. This is the 22nd time Priya has won the title under Lalbagh’s private garden contest for her half-acre garden in her 130-year-old house.
Priya, who has won 42 prizes for her garden till date, says, “I have received the rolling shield under the Independence Day flower show. It is a tough competition and an honour to win it. I am a garden buff and have won the first prize in four categories – flowers, fruits, vegetables and greenery.”

Her quaint green sanctuary in Richards Town has ornamental plants such as asparagus, philodendron, ferns, foliage, 25 species of fruit trees and heliconium flowers, which are her speciality. She also has waterfalls, statues and fountains on the premises to add to the beauty.

The owner of the INTACH Best Heritage Home Award in 2016, says, “My daughter Champa is a special child and loves the garden. She finds water bodies therapeutic. If she finds even a single dry leaf on the ground, she’ll ask us to pick it up. Gardening is a great stress buster in general, and I am passionate about it.”

Priya says she has to devote a minimum of one hour a day to gardening to see it flourish. “Earlier, the Lalbagh awards were given to people and corporates under one category. I went and argued with them over this. The big companies have seven to eight labourers who tend to gardens, while private gardens in residences like mine are done single-handedly. This year, they have altered that and have given awards to individuals under a separate category.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priya Mascarenhas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States