Traders in Indiranagar accuse BBMP of partiality

The association asks why only Indiranagar is being targeted when the High Court rule applies to commercialisation across the city.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad addresses a meeting. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the BBMP shutting down several small establishments in the locality, Indiranagar Owners and Traders Association claim that the corporation is targeting only small enterprises to prove that they are taking action against on complaints filed by residents regarding rapid commercialisation.

The association asks why only Indiranagar is being targeted when the High Court rule applies to commercialisation across the city.  At a public meeting held recently to discuss problems among residents and traders of Indiranagar and CV Raman Nagar, MLA S Raghu asked BBMP officials to allow at least those trades that are permitted by the law.

SG Aditya from the association, says, "BBMP officials failed to represent their case properly in the High Court and  elected representatives are neither bringing up this issue in the State Assembly."
The traders also point out that the BBMP has not bothered to close any pubs that play loud music. They say that in this fast-paced city, Indiranagar should not be classified under old zonal regulations. Dr Ashok, joint commissioner, BBMP East Zone, says that around 500 shops all over the east zone have been given notices, and 43 of them have been issued closure notices. "We will review each case and take action according to the court order. Whoever is violating the Revised Master Plan rules and zonal regulations, will not be allowed. We are not renewing licences only for trades that are illegally working in the locality," he says.

Dr R Srinivas, member of the Social Amenities Association of HAL 2nd Stage, says, "We do not have issues until they are following rules. We have a right to peaceful existence in locality."

