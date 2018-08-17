Bengaluru: Elected representatives requested to adopt government schools for development

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many of the state government school buildings in a bad shape, the Primary and Secondary Education Department is seeking help from elected representatives by asking them to adopt such schools in their constituencies to provide them with the much-needed facelift. Many of the government-run schools have been found requiring immediate repairs to avoid any harm to the children studying there.

According to the department, about Rs 107 crores is needed to carry out immediate repair works in government schools across the state for which Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Mahesh has sought help from elected representatives across the state.

Mahesh said he has decided to write to all the MLAs and MLCs requesting them to adopt a government-run school in their respective constituencies and provide financial assistance to spruce up the school buildings. Alternatively, the elected representatives could also directly help in developing the school infrastructure if they do not prefer providing monetary help, he said.

Incidentally, the minister wants to set an example in this endeavour and is planning to adopt his alma mater — MGSV Government High School and Junior College — in Kollegal town of Chamarajnagar district.

Mahesh said he plans to set aside Rs 25 lakh from his MLA funds for the school’s infrastructure development, while adding that this amount would, however, be sufficient only to carry out 10% of the work.

“I have asked the Public Works Department to prepare a detailed estimate for the repairs of the school, to improve the ground next to it and also to provide infrastructure,” the minister said. This effort aims at improving the condition of over 300 government schools across the state each year, he said. “My aim is to do this programme without using government fund ... Central government’s fund allocation has been declining over the past few years,” he added.

According to the data available from the department, there are over 8,487 schools that need repair and reconstruction. Of these, 7,001 are primary and 1,486 are high schools.

According to district-wise data of such schools, Hassan district tops the list with 662, followed by Mandya (468), Belagavi-Chikkodi (453), Kolar (423), and Ballari (397).

While only 20 schools in Kodagu are in bad shape, the figure is 53 in Bidar, followed by Gadag (66), Udupi (70), and Bengaluru north (72).

Meanwhile, officials from the department told The New Indian Express that this has been submitted to CM seeking financial assistance and in case of emergency the gram panchayats and other local bodies would also be approached for funds.