Bengaluru: Four injured at construction site

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four people, including two shopkeepers, escaped with minor injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed at a construction site at Kundalahalli Gate on Thursday.

The injured are Bhasha M(49) and Nazir Begum(42), both residents of HAL and are shopkeepers and labourers Usman and Altaf, natives of Assam.

Police said the incident occurred during the afternoon when the workers were digging at the site, which led to land sliding.

Two labourers were injured in this. A few petty shops put up next to the construction site also collapsed, injuring the shopkeepers.

HAL police rushed to the spot and further investigation is on. However, no case has been registered against the construction company so far.