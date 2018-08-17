Home Cities Bengaluru

Explain why CBI probe not be ordered into land row; Karnataka High Court asks HMT Limited

The court said the counsel for the appellants should submit the brief summary chart of the total land in question.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:53 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the HMT Limited to show cause as to why CBI enquiry be not directed into the land encroachment and sale. A division bench of Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice S Sujatha was hearing a writ appeal in relation to the land acquisition and compensation to be paid to the landowners.

“The HMT Limited shall give the present financial status and latest balance sheet with audit report and the current business activities carried on by the company as of now, including the rehabilitation measures, etc. The requisite affidavits with the said information shall be filed by the MD of HMT Limited with the relevant documents,” the court said.

The court said the counsel for the appellants should submit the brief summary chart of the total land in question which was acquired for HMT Limited, land under requisition by the Centre for Defence purpose. The chart should also include the land available with HMT as of now and the total land sold by it to Dollar Construction and Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

The HC ordered to submit the details of the total land so far acquired and sold, requisitioned or still available with either the Defence department or with HMT.

On the other hand, the court ordered T Rajaram, counsel for HMT Limited, to give a similar kind of chart on behalf of HMT. It includes the total sale of the lands made by it with the details of sales consideration received and details of officials with their names and designations who sold the lands to private company, the court said.

The counsel for HMT was also asked to submit the copies of the resolution under which the lands in question were sold by HMT Limited to the private parties.   The court will take up further hearing on August 21.

Karnataka High Court HMT Limited

