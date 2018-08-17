Follow academic calender, N Mahesh tells PUE department officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Mahesh has directed the Department of Pre-university Education to fix May 28 as the date to commence classes every academic year.

Considering the confusion over the commencement of the academic year this time, which was advanced by 15 days and opposed by the teaching fraternity, the matter was discussed at a meeting chaired by Mahesh.

The minister directed the officials to stick to one date. “The minister directed the officials to revert to the earlier timings, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm,” said Thimmaiah Purle, president, Karnataka State PUC Teachers’ Association.