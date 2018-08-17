Garment factory workers fall sick after drinking ‘contaminated’ water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 50 workers have fallen sick reportedly due to drinking contaminated water at a garment factory in Mylasandra on Mysuru Road. All the affected workers have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger.

The workers of Wonder Blues garment factory began to fall sick from Tuesday onwards, following which the factory was shut, and the affected workers were admitted to various hospitals. More workers fell sick on Wednesday and Thursday. They were also admitted to private hospitals in Kengeri, including Shreya Hospital, HK Hospital and Adarsha Hospital.

Dr Lokesh from HK Hospital said all the admitted workers had experienced poisoning and their condition was stable now. He said based on what the workers had told him, their condition was caused by contaminated water. Members of the factory’s management reportedly paid for the workers’ treatment.

Jayaram KR, a member of Garment and Textile Workers Union, said workers, who had brought water from home and not consumed the water at the factory’s canteen, had not fallen sick.

Dr Santhosh D H, Epidemiologist, State Surveillance Unit, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, "We have collected five water samples from the borewell and tank at the factory, and the Reverse Osmosis (RO) filter from which the water was consumed. It will take 48 hours for the lab in the Food Safety Commissionerate (Public Health Institute) to submit reports. We have also taken stool samples of the workers. Till the source of the infection is ascertained, the factory shall remain shut. Since Tuesday, they have been treated at Kengeri Community Health Centre, HK Hospital, Kengeri, and Rajarajeshwari Medical College. None of them had any fatal complications. They were treated for vomiting and loose motions."

According to the Health Department officials, there are 990 women and more than 300 men working in the factory.

Not a first

In May this year, 270 women were affected by water contamination at Silver Crest Clothing Factory in Sarjapur. Police booked a case under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code (causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety of others). Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner had ordered a suspension of factory production till they get clearance from all departments. While 120 were admitted as in-patients, 50 were treated as outpatients and at least three women were pregnant