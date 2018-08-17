Teenager found dead in Bengaluru school during early hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case that has baffled the police, a 14-year-old, eighth standard boy was found dead in his school — right in front of his classroom — which he entered at 5.45 am on Thursday, that too in his night dress and without carrying his school bag. His body was discovered 90 minutes later at 7.15 am.

Prima facie, police have found nothing to indicate any foul play in the boy’s death and there are no marks on his body to suggest that he was attacked. However, the staff at Victoria Hospital, who conducted the post-mortem on the boy, Niranjan B, have informed his family that the death was caused by a snake bite — which is yet to be confirmed as the autopsy report is still awaited. Niranjan’s shocked parents Basavaraj and Manjula, who run an eatery, said they have no clue why their son left the house in that state, that too so early in the morning.

CCTV footage captured by the school cameras show Niranjan walking into New Oxford Public School premises in Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala — which is located just 300 metres from his residence in Lakshmipura locality — at 5.45 am.

A school management official said, "Niranjan entered the school premises by jumping over the compound wall next to the rear gate. The CCTV camera captured him roaming around the school garden. Then he went near his classroom and collapsed.”

Police said the incident came to light around 7.15am when the school cleaning staff found Niranjan’s body in front of his classroom. His parents were immediately informed, and on being alerted, the Nelamangala police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“No injuries or marks were found on his body. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We are yet to question the school authorities,” a senior police officer from Madanayakanahalli police station said.

Niranjan’s father Basavaraj told The New Indian Express: “Niranjan woke up around 5.30am when his uncle Veeresh was getting ready to go to work. Minutes after Veeresh left home, Niranjan asked his mother Manjula not to switch off the lights as he wanted to finish his homework. We went back to sleep in our room and did not know when Niranjan left home wearing his night dress. He was not even carrying his school bag.”