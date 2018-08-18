Bengaluru: Best SDMCs to get awards from this yera

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To increase competition among government schools in the state, the Department of Public Instructions, for the first time, will give away awards to School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMC).

The SDMC in each block across the state will be awarded `2.5 lakh each on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5. There are 204 education blocks across the state and the best SDMC from each block will be selected for this award by the committee constituted at the block level.

As per the information available from the department, the best SDMC will be selected based on the criteria decided by the committee.

They are: The school from which SDMC is selected for the award should be the best in that education block, best in student enrolment, have high student attendance, have no complaints about mid-day meals, conducts parent-teacher meeting on time and be a model in infrastructure and cleanliness.