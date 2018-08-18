Bengaluru: Big guns dive into the ‘Save Kerala’ wave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The massive floods in Kerala have generated a wave of action across the country with several groups coordinating the move of relief material to the inundated state. In order to streamline the process and generate more response, major corporates like Amazon, Google and crowdfunding sites like Ketto have also stepped forward to aid relief efforts. Offering online and simplified options to those wishing to donate to the cause, the efforts have led to a massive outpouring of assistance from citizens across the country so far.

Online marketplace Amazon.in has started a dedicated webpage in which members can browse through the wishlists of three not-for-profit groups working for flood relief. From handtowels to umbrellas and utensils, those wishing to donate can browse through the list of articles and select what they would like to donate.

“For those who want to help but simply don’t have the time to purchase and deliver the goods to an offline NGO, this makes perfect sense,” said Pramod Das, who works in Manyata Tech Park.

Others like crowdfunding website Ketto are supporting NGOs like Rapid Response, which in a short span of time, has managed to gather Rs 21 lakh out of their target of Rs 24 lakh. “Usually, when there is an agency that has experience with flood relief involved, things are more organised. We have teams that do forward reconnaissance and create lists of what people require. We also offer help beyond the immediate assistance that is provided by the government and other agencies,” said Mohammed Farukh, founder of Rapid Response.

The floods in Kerala have also drawn the attention of global search engine Google.com which has started a “people finder” section dedicated to the Kerala floods. Anyone can enter information about people they know are safe and this is then provided by Google to any person who enters a name to search. Around 18,800 records are being maintained by the company currently.

Besides the large companies, the floods have also attracted efforts by smaller groups of two-three volunteers who are trying to ensure that much-needed relief material reaches the right people. However, these efforts are on a small scale.

KERALA CM’S RELIEF FUND:

Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF)

https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/

Account details for online donations:

Account number: 67319948232

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: City branch, Thiruvananthapuram

IFS Code: SBIN0070028

PAN: AAAGD0584M

Name of Donee: CMDRF

SOME OTHER OPTIONS TO DONATE/HELP:

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/KeralaFloods

https://www.amazon.in/b?ie= UTF8&node =8891257031

Malayalee media association (Bengaluru): Sidhique: 9448356137

www.fb.com/anbodukochi

Google People finder: https://google.org/personfinder/2018-kerala-flooding