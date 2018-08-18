Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Indiranagar citizens conduct tree census to save rare species

Three organisations came together to record the impact on biodiversity if BDA cuts trees in its Indiranagar complex for a redevelopment project; BBMP says plan is not yet final.

Published: 18th August 2018

Tree census conducted in Indiranagar BDA Complex on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, old and young alike participated in a three-hour tree census, conducted in Indiranagar’s BDA complex by I Change Indiranagar, Project Vruksha and United Bengaluru.
Tree doctor Vijay Nishanth, who spearheaded the initiative, says, “We surveyed over 50 trees today. We documented their impact on bio-diversity, including the age of each tree, girth, canopy, species and birds that depend on each tree. We will show the consolidated report to the authorities so they can understand the importance of sustainable development.”

Protests were held against the demolition and redevelopment last week, and this tree census is another step to protect green cover. “We found rain trees, peepal, banyan, gulmohar, ber or Indian jujube, nile
tulip, jackfruit, african tulip and other such species. We will need more time to complete the survey, as there are over 171 trees,” Vijay informs.

He is hopeful that given the tree population is more than 50, public consultation will have to be held by the BDA, as per The Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act.

A member of United Bengaluru Foundation, says, “Fifty per cent of the trees in the BDA Complex are more than 70 years old. Others, like the banyan and coconut, are between 80 and 100 years old. This is one of the few breathing spaces left in Indiranagar, which will be lost if the complex is redeveloped.”
Elders, children and other residents utilise this six-acre space for evening walks and relaxing, tucked away from the otherwise polluted streets.

Suresh NR, convenor of United Bengaluru, tells CE, “We filed an RTI asking the authorities to reveal the number of trees that will be affected, apart from other project details. They have not responded yet. Once they do, we will cross check with our own census and identify any discrepancies in figures of the tree population.”

Apart from damage to the environment, another grouse the activists have is that the periphery of the complex is within the 75-metre buffer zone of Binnamangala Lake and 25-metres buffer zone of two
raja kaluves (storm water drains).

