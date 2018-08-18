Bengaluru: Kaggadasapura residents to protest BBMP’s apathy in clearing garbage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fed up by the huge garbage mounds and dirt near the Shiva Bhuvaneshwari Temple in Kaggadassapura, as well as the apathy of BBMP officials and corporators towards the situation, citizens of Kaggadaspura and CV Raman Nagar will hold a peaceful protest and form a human chain on Saturday.

Tamanna Mishra, a resident of the area, says that the BBMP has been using this particular place as a segregation site for the past three years. It shifted briefly from the present site, but the massive garbage piles were back again.

“MLA Raghu got the garbage removed around six months ago. They then started dumping the garbage in the Kaggadasapura lake for two weeks, which was also immediately opposed. It was then brought back here,” she says.

She adds that garbage from all the nearby apartments are dumped here. “There are around 20 to 25 apartment complexes in the area and their junk is thrown here. There are also many vendors and restaurants nearby, and I am sure that even their garbage is dumped here. We see trucks come

and go, however, the garbage never reduces. It just adds up every day,” she adds.

Constant appeals to authorities have not resulted in action. BBMP Mayor, Sampath Raj, also failed to fulfil the promises.

The protest is expected to be attended by at least 200 people as of now, but Tamanna says many more are sure to turn up.” People from many apartments and independent houses of the area are expected to assemble in large numbers and form a human chain, starting from the garbage point,” she says.