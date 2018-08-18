Bengaluru metro to airport route work after fund assurance

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is ready to fund or mobilise an additional Rs 1,000 crore for Namma Metro’s Nagawara-Kempegowda Airport route provided there is an assurance that the sum would be reimbursed to it when the line is in place, said a top official.

The Detailed Project Report of this Phase-2 B Metro line, slated to cost Rs 5,950 crore, was approved by the state cabinet on December 11, 2017. However, not much progress has been made since then. Funds to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore for this 29.62-km elevated line, meant to be an extension of the Gottigere-Nagawara Line, remained a bone of contention between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA).

Apart from Rs 3,200 crore to be mobilised through loans, the Centre had to fund Rs 500 crore, the state Rs 1,250 crore, and the BIAL had to raise Rs 1,000 crore as the line would cater to airline passengers.

AERA had turned down BIAL’s move to mobilise the funds through levy of a development fee ranging between Rs 60 and Rs 80 on passengers stating the Metro line had to be ready first.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Mahendra Jain told The New Indian Express, “We are keen on having the Metro line in place by the time the airport’s second terminal (2021) is ready. Under the Government Order issued by the Finance Department, we cannot go ahead with the project unless AERA approves it.”

There needs to be a concrete assurance on the funding for the approval. “The state can give more funds or arrange Rs 1,000 crore on behalf of BIAL if we have an assurance the funds would be returned,” he added.

Asked how work on this line could begin when tenders are yet to be finalised for the Gottigere-Nagawara line, Jain said, “They were planned as separate lines. The Gottigere line has been retendered now. We can go ahead with the airport line if the other line is delayed.”

Hari Marar, BIAL CEO, said, “We are in discussions with various agencies involved in developing the Metro Airport line and will work towards the most feasible solution ensuring passenger convenience is at the forefront of our decision.”

AERA Chairman S Machendranath said, “By the time the Metro airport line and the second terminal are ready, the Third Control Period (2021 to 2026) for levying User Development Fee (UDF) would begin. We will ensure a hike in the UDF that time to compensate these infrastructure costs.”