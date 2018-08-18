Bengaluru: Mysterious death of 14-year-old was suicide, says police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major twist to the mysterious death of the 14-year-old Class 8 boy, Niranjan B, in his school premises early Thursday morning, a senior police official probing the case has said it is a case of suicide due to depression, and not death caused by a snake bike.

Niranjan’s parents told the police on Friday that he used to practise Yoga and was very attached to one of his classmates who recently passed away. They often saw him crying over his classmate’s untimely death.

Niranjan’s body was found inside the premise of New Oxford Public School in Gangondanahalli. A senior police officer of Madanayakanahalli told Express, “A special team on Friday examined the CCTV footage. He climbed the high compound wall of the school and jumped, hitting a nearby tree before falling to the ground.

The exact reason which led him to take this extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Earlier, it was suspected that Niranjan’s death was due to a snake bite but we are yet to receive the medical report. We are puzzled about why he came to school at around 5.45am and told his parents that he wanted to finish his homework before he left home.”

