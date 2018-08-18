Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru shows the way, time for other cities to follow suit

Team TNIE checked the status of the flex mania in other parts of the state.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

A political banner put up on the outskirts of Bengaluru recently | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru might be on its way to achieving freedom from flexes and banners following the High Court’s intervention, the situation is not rosy in other cities around the state.
With several challenges to enforcing the ban across Karnataka, ranging from the mundane to the complex, getting rid of flex banners in other cities is most likely to pose a major problem for the state government.
In just a matter of a week, as per the HC directive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities removed more than 22,000 illegal flexes, banners and hoardings.

Officials did their job day and night. With no political pressure, they carried on along with the Bengaluru Police. The civic body authorities did not just clear flex boards, but also instilled fear by registering FIRs against offenders, including a local councillor.

But with the HC directive  limited to BBMP boundaries, making the state free of flexes will not be as "easy" as Bengaluru.

Team TNIE checked the status of the flex mania in other parts of the state. While some cities seem to be keen on implementing the rule taking cue from the BBMP, a few are least bothered.

While the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike will start taking steps to remove flexes and banners within a week, the Mangaluru City Corporation has formed a special team to curb the menace. On the other hand, Mysuru and Hubballi don’t seem to be that keen on implementing it.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Urban Development Minister U T Khader said there is a ban in place already, but enforcing it is a big challenge. “We are keen on enforcing it in state; implementing it is a major concern. We cannot do it overnight. I need to discuss with officials, various stakeholders, including the ones who run flex printing units and others,’’ he said.

Explaining further, he said in a country like India, people are ready to break the law, but not the customs they have practised for long. Be it religious or political events, and publicity matters. Flex is also needed for the general public to express their grief. Not all can express or inform through newspapers and media. “Removal of flexes may lead to social problems. This is a sensitive issue which needs to be handled carefully,’’ he added.

KALABURAGI
Flex-free city soon
Mayor Sharanakumar Modi said a few years back, their palike had taken a decision to remove illegal flexes and banners. The resolution passed by it was not implemented so far. Modi said he has now instructed the palike commissioner to take action.

MANGALURU
Special teams to curb menace
The corporation has a special team to carry out raids. It will continue for the next three months till there is awareness among people about not putting up flexes without permission, said corporation commissioner Mohammed Nazeer. 

MYSURU
Code of conduct blessing in disguise
With the local body elections scheduled for August 31, the code of conduct has turned out to be a blessing in disguise to go about pulling down buntings and other publicity material from prominent streets and junctions. The city has less number of hoardings too.

HUBBALLI
Not in hurry
Imposing a ban is not on the cards of the corporation.  However, HDMC Commissioner
C W Shakil Ahemad said the civic body conducts drives to remove flexes and banners. The flexes put up after taking approval from the Revenue Department would be spared.

With inputs from  Pramodkumar Vaidya (Hubballi), Arockiaraj Mathichetty (Mangaluru), Ajith M S (Mysuru), Ramkrishna Badseshi (Kalaburagi) and Ashwini M Sripad (Bengaluru)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru hoardings flex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics