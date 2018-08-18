Bengaluru shows the way, time for other cities to follow suit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru might be on its way to achieving freedom from flexes and banners following the High Court’s intervention, the situation is not rosy in other cities around the state.

With several challenges to enforcing the ban across Karnataka, ranging from the mundane to the complex, getting rid of flex banners in other cities is most likely to pose a major problem for the state government.

In just a matter of a week, as per the HC directive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities removed more than 22,000 illegal flexes, banners and hoardings.

Officials did their job day and night. With no political pressure, they carried on along with the Bengaluru Police. The civic body authorities did not just clear flex boards, but also instilled fear by registering FIRs against offenders, including a local councillor.

But with the HC directive limited to BBMP boundaries, making the state free of flexes will not be as "easy" as Bengaluru.

Team TNIE checked the status of the flex mania in other parts of the state. While some cities seem to be keen on implementing the rule taking cue from the BBMP, a few are least bothered.

While the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike will start taking steps to remove flexes and banners within a week, the Mangaluru City Corporation has formed a special team to curb the menace. On the other hand, Mysuru and Hubballi don’t seem to be that keen on implementing it.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Urban Development Minister U T Khader said there is a ban in place already, but enforcing it is a big challenge. “We are keen on enforcing it in state; implementing it is a major concern. We cannot do it overnight. I need to discuss with officials, various stakeholders, including the ones who run flex printing units and others,’’ he said.

Explaining further, he said in a country like India, people are ready to break the law, but not the customs they have practised for long. Be it religious or political events, and publicity matters. Flex is also needed for the general public to express their grief. Not all can express or inform through newspapers and media. “Removal of flexes may lead to social problems. This is a sensitive issue which needs to be handled carefully,’’ he added.

KALABURAGI

Flex-free city soon

Mayor Sharanakumar Modi said a few years back, their palike had taken a decision to remove illegal flexes and banners. The resolution passed by it was not implemented so far. Modi said he has now instructed the palike commissioner to take action.

MANGALURU

Special teams to curb menace

The corporation has a special team to carry out raids. It will continue for the next three months till there is awareness among people about not putting up flexes without permission, said corporation commissioner Mohammed Nazeer.

MYSURU

Code of conduct blessing in disguise

With the local body elections scheduled for August 31, the code of conduct has turned out to be a blessing in disguise to go about pulling down buntings and other publicity material from prominent streets and junctions. The city has less number of hoardings too.

HUBBALLI

Not in hurry

Imposing a ban is not on the cards of the corporation. However, HDMC Commissioner

C W Shakil Ahemad said the civic body conducts drives to remove flexes and banners. The flexes put up after taking approval from the Revenue Department would be spared.

With inputs from Pramodkumar Vaidya (Hubballi), Arockiaraj Mathichetty (Mangaluru), Ajith M S (Mysuru), Ramkrishna Badseshi (Kalaburagi) and Ashwini M Sripad (Bengaluru)