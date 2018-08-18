Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Soundproof all pubs, says MLA Harris

Pubs and restaurants cannot play music until they soundproof their establishments; business and livelihood of artistes affected.

Published: 18th August 2018

Citizens of Vittal Mallaya Road, Lavelle Road and surrounding areas are rejoicing as they will now have a good nights sleep.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens of Vittal Mallaya Road, Lavelle Road and surrounding areas are rejoicing as they will now have a good nights sleep. The group of residents who complained about the noise from pubs and restaurants in the Central Business District are seeing drastic reduction in volume since last Saturday. They had met MLA Harris on August 11 and expressed their concerns.

Shyamala Nawab, one of the residents, says, “No music was played on Saturday night. On Sunday, we heard faint music from pubs and restaurants, but it did not disturb us. MLA Harris asked the police to instruct commercial establishments to turn down the volume of music played until they soundproof the place.”  

Maria Mammen, another resident,  agrees that there’s been an improvement. “My daughter visited UB City on Saturday night and found no music playing at all. The situation has improved. We have decided to file an objection when establishments put up a formal notice seeking an entertainment licence to play live or recorded music,” she says.

MLA of Shantinagar constituency, Harris, tells CE that he has instructed the police to inspect commercial establishments and inform the owners to soundproof the place. “They must not play music till they do so. We will try to control the situation and take strict action against those disturbing the residents,” he says. He clarifies, “The public are not against pubs and restaurants. They can continue to do their business and play music, but in low volume, after soundproofing the place.”

On the other hand, pubs allege that they have been asked to turn off music completely, due to which their business has taken a hit. Deepti Katragadda, partner at Lady Baga, says, “They have asked us to turn off live and recorded music completely. The number of customers has dropped drastically since last week, as we are unable to provide them with the proper vibe and atmosphere. The livelihood of the artistes who perform at the venue has also been directly affected by this move.”

She adds that their revenue has been affected by this ‘blanket rule’, as they pay heavy rent for the establishment. “We understand that we need to reduce the volume, but turning it off completely is an extreme reaction,” she insists, adding that it is a ‘catch-22’ situation.

