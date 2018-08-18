Bengaluru: Take a stroll at Raj Bhavan’s splendid gardens

Home Cities Bengaluru

Raj Bhavan built by Sir Mark Cubbon

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you pass by the white structure of the Raj Bhavan, have you mused about the builders, what it looks like from the inside, and the historic stories that are hidden behind these walls? These pillars of mystery will not keep any of their stories a secret any more. Opening their doors to the public, Bengalureans will be able to view and appreciate the architectural beauty of the heritage structures in Raj Bhavan. Arrangements have been made to organise guide tours across the premises, providing information on the history of the official residence of the Governor of Karnataka.

The opening of the 70-acre Raj Bhavan to public has been postponed due to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death. It will now be open from September 1 to 6. Those interested can log onto the website rajbhavan.kar.nic.in and place a request, at least five days prior to their visit. Once you reach the spot, a guide will take you through the magnificent and lush garden. Five to six years ago, about 5,000 nurturing flowers were added to the garden. They are kept in an enclosed place and are shifted to shady or sunny spots in the garden according to the requirements of each plant. The tour will commence from the glass house, which was inaugurated about 30 years ago by Rama Devi, the only woman governor of Karnataka. Today, the glass house sees celebrations being held on republic and independence day.

A guide tells CE that the governor enjoys his one-hour walk in the garden every day, which overlooks a variety of flowers and plants, many of them are rare species. Adding to the beauty of the garden, is a beautiful fountain that’s placed right in the centre.

A major highlight of the garden are the two 150-year-old Rudraksha trees, placed in two separate spots of the garden. The two different species of this tree family are a rare sight in Southern India. It was planted way back in 1842, by sir Mark Cubbon, in British India. Along with this, there’s another 80-year-old peepal tree that can be seen at the garden.

Maintaining the 16-acre (approx.) garden isn’t easy. Every year, almost 6,000 plants are planted in the Raj Bhavan to retain the lush green-ness of the garden. Four gardeners have been assigned for every four-acre area, who work for about 12 hours, and they start their day at around 8 am every day, says the guide.    

History

Situated at the highest point in Bengaluru, High Grounds, Raj Bhavan was built by Sir Mark Cubbon between 1840 and 1842 when he was the Commissioner of Mysuru. After he left, the bungalow was purchased by the succeeding commissioner Lewin Bentham Bowring and it became the official residence of the commissioner.

A ballroom was constructed in 1874 when King Edward VII, Prince of Wales, visited India. The room was called Serapis Room, as it was named after the ship in which the prince arrived.  When the power was transferred to the Mysuru royal family, the building became the official resident and came to be called, the Residency until 1947Post-independence, the Constitution of India officially made this the office of the Raj Pramukh (Governor). It has hosted several prominent people such as Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of Franklin D Roosevelt and many central government ministers, President and Vice President of India.

