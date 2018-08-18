Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's Bunts, Kodavas rise to the occasion

Bengaluru-based Kodava Samaja and Bunts Sangha are reaching out to the distressed in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

A man carrying an LPG cylinder and a stove wades through the flooded Kushalnagar-Hassan Road in Kodagu on Thursday | Udayshankara S

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every week or two, they took a break from their schedule in Bengaluru to visit their hometowns in Kodagu or the coastal region. But now, they are going back home to help locals and their near and dear ones to tide over the inundation due to heavy rainfall. They are going back, not with a sense of vacation in mind, but of providing relief to those in distress, with essential material to survive.

Bengaluru-based Kodava Samaja and Bunts Sangha are reaching out to the distressed in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Not just are they collecting funds, but even material like blankets, sweaters, caps, groceries, toiletries, among others and sending them in lorries. Some are even venturing into the inundated regions in their own cars.

A team from these organisations is also travelling to the affected places to get a clear picture, so they can return to carry back precisely what is required.

Bopiah, who works with LIC in  the city, has taken four days’ leave to travel to Madapura in Kodagu. He has a big house there, where at least 70 people from neighbouring areas have taken refuge.   “We are carrying essentials ... Once we reach there, we will get a better picture about what they need. Then, we will come back, and deliver the same on our next trip,’’ he said.

Morkonda C Suresh, who hails from Shirengehalli, said they are reaching Kushalnagar, then moving towards Kandanakolli where there are more than 300 people who are being rehabilitated.

Subbiah CK, secretary, Kodava Samaj, said there are more than 45,000 Kodavas in Bengaluru. “Through our bulk SMS service, we are asking members to contribute funds or essential material. To our surprise, not just Kodavas, even others came forward voluntarily to contribute,” he said. A team from the youth wing of Bunt Sangha will be visiting rain-affected areas in the coast.  

Ajith Shetty, who is into fashion business, along with other volunteers, will visit Karkala, Belthangady, Brahmavar and other places. He plans to close his business for three days for this. “I am from Brahmavar ... rain is not a new thing to us...,” he said.

