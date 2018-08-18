Cash it! Bengaluru playgrounds help schools earn extra bucks

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lack of playgrounds in Bengaluru is helping several private individuals, group of individuals and academic institutions to rake in the moolah by way of renting out their grounds for various tournaments or practice sessions in the city.

While Bengaluru is known as ‘garden city’, the irony is in the lack of large playgrounds for the city’s youth and children to participate in various outdoor sporting activities. This is where private individuals, groups or academic institutions owning playgrounds (or even fairly large open spaces) are cashing in.

There are a little over 1,000 parks and playgrounds developed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) within its jurisdiction. But most of them have encroachments that have shrunk the play area, causing fights among groups of youth or children vying for playing space in the already congested ground. Moreover, most of these BBMP grounds do not qualify for holding larger tournaments.

With only about 12 grounds in the city, including Chinnaswamy stadium and Kanteerava stadium, corporates and residents are forced to depend on grounds owned privately or by larger academic institutions to organise tournaments.

These grounds are rented out for various sporting activities/tournaments — some, like RBANMS College, charging between Rs 50,000 and Rs1,00,000. The high rental rates has reduced the number of ground bookings this year at RBANMS; but the institute continues to receive enquiries with at least 30 calls per year. "They negotiate on getting the ground for Rs 20,000 but the college isn't willing to reduce the amount," says a college official — requesting anonymity — who feels this is the reason for the reduced ground bookings.

St Joseph’s Arts & Science College, Shanthinagar, has also been a major location for organising tournaments by multi-national companies, communities and resident associations. The college charges Rs 40,000 with taxes per day. Due to construction work, however, the bookings for this year have been stopped.

Data shows that the most common sports organised are cricket and football, which are held during the weekends. Other events include exhibitions.

Speaking to City Express on condition of anonymity, one tournament organiser said he had hosted a tournament as part of a residents’ cricket association earlier this month at an international school. “The normal stadiums are too expensive, and we do not need such a huge stadium to conduct a small tournament. So we go to school grounds on weekends, but even they charge a bomb,” he says. “There are no public grounds other than parks and gardens that facilitate sportspersons in the city.”

According to him, this could also be seen as the institutions’ means of cashing in on their playgrounds.

Tournaments conducted by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for inter-school or club tournaments cost a meagre Rs3,000 for a matted ground and Rs10,000 for a turf ground. According to a KSCA official, they hire grounds during the weekdays, reason being the low cost. “Private companies book these grounds on Sundays mostly, which is why they are expensive,” he says.

Institutions that lend their ground for tournaments to KSCA are BGS Public School, JSS Public School,

Jain International School, Sri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan School, MIT College, Visheshwaraya College, REVA College. Company grounds include ITI, BL Factory, NIL, HIL and Tata Institute.

Naveen Prajat had conducted a cricket tournament at a private ground in Yelahanka in July. “Luckily for us, they charged only Rs 300 per hour. The cost also depends on the quality of the ground,” he says.

Other private companies have also taken advantage of the lack of space in Bengaluru. JBS Soccer rents out their ground at CV Raman Nagar for football tournaments on an hourly basis, charging Rs 1,000, inclusive of discounts, at present. “We receive three bookings a day on an average,” says Kalyani, the coordinator of

JBS soccer.