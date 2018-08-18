Home Cities Bengaluru

Loan waiver: Farmers to get helpline soon to tackle middlemen menace

In an official circular, the department said there are complaints about involvement of middlemen in farm loan waiver schemes.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dedicated helpline will be launched soon to help farmers in farmer loan waiver-related issues to avoid involvement of middlemen in the process. The Cooperative Department decided on this considering increase in the number of complaints about middlemen misguiding farmers and demanding commission for farm loan waiver.

In an official circular, the department said there are complaints about involvement of middlemen in farm loan waiver schemes and also allegations against cooperative society secretaries demanding commission from farmers while doing the process.

Through the helpline, farmers can register their complaints and also get assistance. A senior department official said, “Based on the complaints, we will initiate action against the secretaries of cooperative societies/banks after conducting  a thorough inquiry.”

Meanwhile, the department has instructed district-level officials to keep an eye on cooperative banks and societies indulging in these activities. “A major allegation is against the secretaries of cooperative societies and banks demanding commission to allocate loans to farmers who have got the benefit of farm loan waiver scheme,” an official said.

The department even instructed the banks concerned not to collect any fee or put any condition apart from adding the crop insurance while sanctioning loans for farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farm loan waiver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics