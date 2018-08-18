Loan waiver: Farmers to get helpline soon to tackle middlemen menace

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dedicated helpline will be launched soon to help farmers in farmer loan waiver-related issues to avoid involvement of middlemen in the process. The Cooperative Department decided on this considering increase in the number of complaints about middlemen misguiding farmers and demanding commission for farm loan waiver.

In an official circular, the department said there are complaints about involvement of middlemen in farm loan waiver schemes and also allegations against cooperative society secretaries demanding commission from farmers while doing the process.

Through the helpline, farmers can register their complaints and also get assistance. A senior department official said, “Based on the complaints, we will initiate action against the secretaries of cooperative societies/banks after conducting a thorough inquiry.”

Meanwhile, the department has instructed district-level officials to keep an eye on cooperative banks and societies indulging in these activities. “A major allegation is against the secretaries of cooperative societies and banks demanding commission to allocate loans to farmers who have got the benefit of farm loan waiver scheme,” an official said.

The department even instructed the banks concerned not to collect any fee or put any condition apart from adding the crop insurance while sanctioning loans for farmers.