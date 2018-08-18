Playing a positive game

Sonali Kothari By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sumanth, a gaming enthusiast, began his gaming career when he was nine years old, with old Nintendo classics like Super Mario and Contra. “My friends played a huge role in introducing me to gaming. We would game at each other’s houses and my interest in gaming took off from there,” said the youth.

Sumanth

Though he plays most kinds of games, his favourite genres are action, adventure and shooter games, with his all-time favourites being God of War, WWE – 17, Call of Duty, GTA–V and Tekken 7. During his down time, Sumanth enjoys watching YouTube gaming videos, preferring to watch gamers play missions from games he is interested in and try to solve those missions in a different way at home.

A huge fan of realistic and graphically-superior games, Sumanth says that gaming helps him look at life in a more positive and optimistic way. Due to action games becoming more mainstream, the 20-year-old enjoys playing platformers and open world games. He frequents Elite Games in Thoraipakkam to play with other interested gamers.

An architecture graduate student from Hindustan University, Sumanth’s life is soaked in video games. “My father is a little worried because I game all the time. I know I won’t completely stop gaming, but I will reduce my play time in order to spend time with my family and friends,” he said.

