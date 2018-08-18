Home Cities Bengaluru

Playing a positive game

Sumanth, a gaming enthusiast, began his gaming career when he was nine years old, with old Nintendo classics like Super Mario and Contra.

Published: 18th August 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sonali Kothari
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sumanth, a gaming enthusiast, began his gaming career when he was nine years old, with old Nintendo classics like Super Mario and Contra. “My friends played a huge role in introducing me to gaming. We would game at each other’s houses and my interest in gaming took off from there,” said the youth.

Sumanth

Though he plays most kinds of games, his favourite genres are action, adventure and shooter games, with his all-time favourites being God of War, WWE – 17, Call of Duty, GTA–V and Tekken 7. During his down time, Sumanth enjoys watching YouTube gaming videos, preferring to watch gamers play missions from games he is interested in and try to solve those missions in a different way at home.

A huge fan of realistic and graphically-superior games, Sumanth says that gaming helps him look at life in a more positive and optimistic way. Due to action games becoming more mainstream, the 20-year-old enjoys playing platformers and open world games. He frequents Elite Games in Thoraipakkam to play with other interested gamers.

An architecture graduate student from Hindustan University, Sumanth’s life is soaked in video games. “My father is a little worried because I game all the time. I know I won’t completely stop gaming, but I will reduce my play time in order to spend time with my family and friends,” he said.

Taste of action and adventure
The 20-year-old gamer enjoys action and adventure games, with his favourites being God of War, WWE – 17, Call of Duty, GTA – 5 and Tekken 7

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Call of Duty Video game

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics