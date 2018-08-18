Relief for Kerala floods pours in from Bengaluru
Individuals and communities have come together in large number to help out flood victims in neighbouring state; here are some drop-off locations for relief material.
BENGALURU: With incessant rains and floods in Kerala inundating people across the state, many individuals, and groups have been tirelessly working round the clock to collect and send relief materials to the state.
The Karnataka Unit of the All India Malayalee Malayali Association (AIMMA) has already sent four trucks of relief materials with the fifth going on Sunday. Vinu Thomas, Karnataka state secretary, AIMMA says, “We had vehicles with items such as rice, sugar, tea, cereals, grams, candals, towels sent,” he says. The relief materials will also be for the tribal population working as daily wage labourers in tea and coffee plantations.
Anathu Vasudev from the group, Anbodu has set up seven collection centers in the city. The relief materials will first go to Kochi and then to Kottayam. “We are supporting as many as 20 to 25 relief centers which are filling up with people every day. We want people to contribute mats, new clothes, new undergarments, sanitary napkins and food items,” he says.
Bengalureans can also drop off relief materials at any of the seven outlets of Juice Maker including Koramangala, Electronic City Phase 1, Indiranagar and HSR layout. Savad PK, founder of Juice Maker, says, “Our team is present in Kerala and coordinating with community members who are helping the government in rescue operations.” The team has already sent a truck on Friday. “We are planning to do the same on Sunday.”
Kishan Kumar who is part of Malayali Media Association, says, “We are in constant touch with Kerala authorities and media there to learn about the situation.” The group has six collection points across the city where people can drop any essential items. The Confederation of Indian Industry and Hira Welfare Association based in Coles Park have been collecting and distributing items for about three weeks too.
