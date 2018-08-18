Home Cities Bengaluru

When the flood caught them unawares

By Wednesday evening, with heavy rains continuing to lash the region, the 40 families in the locality were quickly evacuated to the Government GHSS in Neyyatinkara town.

Published: 18th August 2018

Sindhu with her daughters, one-and-a-half year old Devanandana and four-year-old Devika, at the Government GHSS, Neyyatinkara. They moved to the relief shelter after their house at Kannankuzhi was flooded  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the water level at Vazhuthoor began to rise, Jalsi, 70, and her invalid son were forced to seek refuge in a neighbour’s place on the first floor. By Wednesday evening, with heavy rains continuing to lash the region, the 40 families in the locality were quickly evacuated to the Government GHSS in Neyyatinkara town.

Not familiar with calamities of this dimension, many of the inmates at the camp, including the elders, have forgotten to pack medicines and important certificates. Many of the homes, situated on the banks of the overflowing Neyyar have been submerged.

“I spent the last night in the camp with my brother, son and daughter and my three-year-old grandson. Our house was flooded to the ceiling. Around 40 houses in our locality have been flooded,” said Vijayakumari of Kondodi on the banks of the river.

“Even if the water recedes, the houses won’t get dry even in a month,” she said. Residents of Rayumoodu, Vlangamuri, a neighbouring locality, also sought refuge in the classrooms at the school. “Our place is like an island, with the river at the back and a canal in front. Thirty-five houses have been flooded there,” said Mabel, a resident. When water started rising, she managed to evacuate her nine goats and 15 chickens to a neighbour’s place on a higher ground. “One of the goats had just given birth,” she said with a brief smile breaking the anxiety on her face.

With many of the evacuees failing to pack medicines, the district administration had made arrangements for medical supplies on Thursday.

In Palakkadavu, Krishnapuram, the water level had dipped somewhat, and the residents had launched a frantic clean-up effort to rid their homes of floating garbage and even reptiles. Many of the flood-hit localities had gone without water on Wednesday night. “This is the first time in 24 years this region is getting flooded,” said Mohanan, a resident of Palakadavu.

