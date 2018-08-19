Bengaluru residents rise up against garbage dumps

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine taking 45 minutes to traverse a distance of over half-a-km, during which you are subjected to a foul stench from mounds of garbage dumps on the roadside. This is what motorists commuting via Kaggadaspura Main Road go through on a daily basis due to the apathy of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s apathy.

Residents around a stretch of Kaggadaspura Main Road on Saturday morning staged a protest against the garbage dumped every morning along a half-km stretch of the road, causing health hazards and traffic jams for at least the past two years. Nearly 400 residents, some armed with banners and many wearing masks, formed a human chain and shouted slogans against the authorities.

Another resident Srikanth Bhat said, “Almost 20 apartments plus individual houses in the area participated in the protest.”