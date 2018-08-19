Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Victims get together, track con man

The team of 15 victims, who are between 20 and 50 years of age formed a Whatsapp group ‘Sacorooms Kali’ to track him down.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 15 to 20 victims have hunted down a man, who had allegedly duped them of tens of thousands and some for even lakhs of rupees. He is also wanted by the Delhi and Pune police for duping a jeweller and  IT professionals in Pune to the tune of crores of rupees. Kaliprasad Sabukar Rath (35) is now in police custody.

Kaliprasad

“I am sure he would have cheated many, many such people. In just six days I have got 20 people coming forward to lodge complaints against this cheat” she explained.

Modus Operandi

Kaliprasad Rath, is the director of Flintex Consulting Private Limited and operates under the brand name ‘Sacorooms’. Through his Facebook page, Sacorooms, he has tied up with several booking agencies who look for places for short term stays. “Most of his customers are from reputed booking sites. He shows them the houses, says he will furnish it and then hand it over. But after collecting the advance from them he manages to give a slip to both the owner as well as the tenant.” Explained Goutam A, another victim who has lost around Rs 75,000.

Meanwhile, another victim A K Aboobacker Sidique has lost Rs 50,984. “He didn’t give me the place even after 2 weeks into the agreement. After a complaint with Jeevan Bima Nagar police station, I got a post-dated cheque (which will probably bounce from others experiences). When I received the cheque, I was asked to write a letter stating the accepting of cheque and that I have no claim against Kali Rath,” he says.

Another victim Ajay S has lost Rs 30,000. The group claims that he doesn’t get scared to come to the police station when summoned. He apparently writes out a cheque in front of the police and then makes stop payments. There are nearly six of them who have such cheques in possession.

Now, after collective effort from the victims, Jeevan Bheemanagar police have been succesfull in trapping him and arrested him on Saturday evening. “We have registered an FIR in Jeevanbheema Nagar and also there’s been a case registered in Bandepalya against him.” Police have sought custody of him for the next 10 days for further enquiry.

Not just one case

Kali is wanted in a cheating case in Delhi where he has cheated a jeweller of `5 lakh. In 2014, he escaped from the custody of Delhi police, while they were staying in a lodge near Pune Railway Station. Police Sub-inspector Pavankumar Mallik from the District Investigation Unit, Delhi has lodged a complaint regarding this.

