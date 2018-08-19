Home Cities Bengaluru

From now on, you can enjoy Nandini sweet eats in Singapore too

The shipment was sent via Air India cargo flight to Singapore after clearance from Chennai Customs.

The Nandini brand of sweets, a household name for delicacy across Karnataka, will now be sold in a foreign land for the first time ever.

BENGALURU: The Nandini brand of sweets, a household name for delicacy across Karnataka, will now be sold in a foreign land for the first time ever. The first consignment of one tonne cartons of sweet boxes was sent by a cargo flight by the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Federation (KMF) from Bengaluru to Singapore this week.

This is a big step by KMF to capitalise on the Indian overseas population for its reputed products. Mysore Pak, Milk Peda, Cashew Burfi, Kunda, Dharwad Peda and even cookies have been exported in the first consignment.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KMF Managing Director Rakesh Singh said, “We have tied up with Arab Asia Singapore PTE Ltd which will distribute them in Singapore. Indian stores and supermarkets will primarily be selling them.”

KMF is looking at receiving orders to the tune of 1.5 tonnes of sweets per week from Singapore and the expanded capacity at its manufacturing plants will permit an increase in production.

Excited about the potential of a huge overseas market opening up, Singh said so far, KMF had sent its Tetra Pak milk packets to Singapore, Qatar and a few Middle East countries. “It is the first time our sweets will be sold outside India,” he said.

Products with a 20-day shelf life are sent there, so it will still retain its freshness and taste when delivered.
The sweet sector could emerge as a major revenue source in future, the MD said. “Our priority right now is to build the brand name by ensuring its visibility around and popularising it. We will have a decent margin even now. Within a month’s time, we are looking at manufacturing ‘Premium Packaging’ products that will cater only to the Singapore market in future.”

KMF was also looking at exploring other overseas markets based on the response for this initiative, Singh added.

He said the initial response received this week has been encouraging. The shipment was sent via Air India cargo flight to Singapore after clearance from Chennai Customs.

