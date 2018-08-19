Home Cities Bengaluru

Poor show by Bangalore University in land utilisation

Bangalore University (BU) is using only half of the total land allotted to it.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) is using only half of the total land allotted to it. This was revealed in a report submitted to the state government by the university recently after the former sought reports from state-run varsities to know the status of the land allotted to them.

According to the report, a copy of which is available with TNIE, only 571.94 acres is being used by the varsity of the total 1.112.04 acres allotted to it. Another 236.20 acres is under dispute between the state government and the varsity (the government is yet to hand over land documents to the varsity), 17 acres is encroached by private parties and 12 acres is under litigation. BU has also given land for Central and state government institutions on lease.

“Encroachment is a major problem and is common at all state-run varsities. We are gathering details from all the universities to initiate steps from the government to remove the encroachments,” a  Higher Education Department official said.  

Another official said that as the land given to varsities are located mostly on the outskirts of cities, it can be easily encroached upon. “BU has filed cases against encroachments ... cases are still pending,” said another official. Interestingly,  in a few of the encroachment cases that the BU has won, the varsity is yet to get the land into their possession. Removal of encroachments in BU can be a challenge as a few politicians have also encroached them. 

