Home Cities Bengaluru

Vijay Mallya cases: Official liquidator told to appear before appellate

The High Court on Saturday directed the Official Liquidator (OL) to appear on Tuesday before the Appellate Authority, which is hearing appeals related to attachment of assets of fugitive liquor baron

Published: 19th August 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Saturday directed the Official Liquidator (OL) to appear on Tuesday before the Appellate Authority, which is hearing appeals related to attachment of assets of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya and his companies, including the United Breweries Holdings Ltd (UBHL).

A division bench of Justice Raghvendra S Chauhan and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued this direction after hearing an appeal filed by the UBHL seeking permission for sale of assets to clear the debts of the consortium of banks and others and also the objections filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for sale of the assets attached by it.

“Since OL is the custodian of the interest of secured and unsecured creditors and the OL has to function as an agent of this court, this court directs the OL to appear before the Appellate Authority on August 21, 2018”, the court said.  

The OL was appointed to take over UBHL after a single judge bench of the Karnataka High Court passed the order to wind up UBHL on February 7, 2017, to recover the money owed to banks and others.
Meanwhile, Lakshmi Iyengar, counsel for the Official Liquidator, submitted that the OL is hesitant to appear before the Appellate Authority as the OL has not been made a party in the said appeal. She submitted that if this court were to direct the OL to appear before the Appellate Authority, the OL certainly will appear and defend its interest, she argued.  

After this, the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate informed the court that the petition has to be argued on August 21, 2018, before the Appellate Authority constituted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002. He also informed the court that despite the fact that the order dated February 7, 2017, has not been stayed in toto by this court, even then, the OL has not appeared before the Appellate Authority, he argued. After passing the direction, the court adjourned the hearing to August 22, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony