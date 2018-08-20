Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporates take up revamping of government school in Hegdenagar at cost of Rs 2crore

The Government Higher Primary Kannada Medium School in Hegdenagar is all set to be revamped, thanks to the CSR initiatives by two big city companies.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:46 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Government Higher Primary Kannada Medium School in Hegdenagar is all set to be revamped, thanks to the CSR initiatives by two big city companies. Embassy Group has partnered with ANZ, with the aim of constructing a new building for the school — a project that will be completed by 2019. Currently, the school houses more than 600 students.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around over `2 crore. The plans also include providing project management and infrastructural services free of cost to oversee end-to-end design and development activities.

The first phase of the project will cost `1.7 crore, and the remaining amount will be a part of the second phase.  The plan is for the new building to have around 21 rooms that will include classrooms, staff rooms, a library, science lab, a kitchen, a toilet block and a covered play area that will also serve as a dining and assembly area. The school will also be made disabled-friendly with ramps and accessible handwash areas.
Eera Muniyappa, headmaster of the school, says, “Our school's infrastructure was old and in bad condition.

The flooring was chipped, the roofs were leaking and toilets were unusable. Students here are poor and live in bad conditions, but we want to give them an equal chance to succeed. We are excited to have a new building with enough classrooms to seat everyone, and hope that we’ll be able to continue to provide quality education and increase attendance at the same time.”

Rakshita Chitragar, a Class 8 student, says, “In the old setup, we didn't have enough space to sit. I am looking forward to bigger and brighter classrooms, as well as the computer lab and library.”

