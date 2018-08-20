Drunk doctor mows down 15-year-old pedestrian in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old boy was mowed down by a BMW car driven by a doctor near the Domlur flyover in the city in the wee hours of Monday. The Ulsoor traffic police, who arrested the doctor, A Ravi Teja, found that he was inebriated with a blood alcohol level of 113 mg, much above the permissible limit. The doctor was suspected to be driving at 100 km per hour on the narrow road.

Teja stopped the car and took the victim to a hospital where the latter was declared brought dead. The deceased is Kevin R, a school dropout who was working in a flower shop in Ulsoor. According to the police, Teja was returning home around 12.30 am after attending a party along with his friends. While heading towards Murugeshpalya from Indiranagar, he knocked down Kevin who was crossing the road. Teja then hit the median and stopped the car, came back and took Kevin to a nearby hospital.

“Teja confessed to the police that he was over-speeding and was inebriated. A medical test was conducted and he was taken into judicial custody. The car has been seized,” a senior police officer from Ulsoor traffic police said.

According to Teja’s statement before the police, he tried to tell onlookers that he was a doctor and asked for assistance to take Kevin to the hospital. However, no one came forward to assist him. Teja was part of a training programme at the Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road and hails from Kadapah in Andhra Pradesh.