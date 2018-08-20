Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk doctor mows down 17-year-old pedestrian in Bengaluru

The police managed to arrest the accused, Ravitej, after passersby who noticed the mishap, stopped the car and alerted the traffic police.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:50 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of hit and run, a 17-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a doctor, driving under the influence of alcohol, while he was attempting to cross the road in Indiranagar on Sunday night.

The police managed to arrest the accused, Ravitej, after passersby who noticed the mishap, stopped the car and alerted the traffic police. The deceased has been identified as Kevin D, a resident of Goutham Layout in Dommaluru.

He was working in a flower decoration stall in Ulsoor. Ravitej works at the Manipal Hospital on Old Airport road and at the time of the accident, he was driving his BMW car and had gone to drop off a friend in Indiranagar.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Ravitej was residing in an apartment complex in Murugeshpalya and had studied in a private medical college in Whitefield. He had joined Manipal Hospital just a few months ago, sources said.

A senior police officer said that Ravitej gave a statement before the police that around 12.30 am, when he was returning home after attending a party along with his friend, he crashed into Kevin. -"While he was heading towards Old Airport road the pedestrian Kevin was crossing the road near Indiranagar and he failed to notice him due to overspeeding and as he was in an inebriated state. The passerby who noticed the mishap stopped the car and alerted Ulsoor traffic police who arrested Ravitej. He was taken to the hospital for medical tests before being handed over to judicial custody,-" the officer added.

