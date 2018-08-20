Home Cities Bengaluru

Kerala floods: Bride-to-be forced to postpone engagement

For the last three months, Anju Dinesh, a city-based HR executive, was prepping for her engagement in Kochi on August 18.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the last three months, Anju Dinesh, a city-based HR executive, was prepping for her engagement in Kochi on August 18. But as the D-day neared, her worries were not just about starting a new chapter in her life. Her bigger worry was whether the engagement would take place at all, considering the precarious state Kerala is in.

“My fiancé and I were hoping against hope that we would be able to proceed with the engagement. We were in denial until the last minute when the airport shut down and I got stuck at Kochi where I was buying engagement requirements and was not able to travel home to Vaikom, where the ceremony was supposed to take place,” says the 26-year-old. Her sister, too, who was travelling from Mumbai to be part of the celebrations, wasn’t able to make it to Kerala after her train halted at Mangaluru.

“Now, we are just not in the mood to celebrate anymore. We had been planning our engagement for three months. All details had been chalked out and we were expecting 425 guests at the celebrations. We had carefully zeroed-in on the caterers, makeup artistes and cameramen,” says Anju, who will be returning to work in the city soon. “We’re just hoping that the situation in Kerala gets better,” she says.

ALSO READ | Kerala Floods LIVE UPDATES

No venues available’

Mili Martin, a 26-year-old former client servicing executive, currently on a break, has been planning her wedding ever since she found her special someone. But due to the unfortunate turn of events, Mili’s wedding had to be postponed from August 25 to September 5.

“Since a number of weddings and celebrations have been postponed, my family is unable to find a venue on that day. Everything has been affected due to the unfortunate turn of events. We’re just going to be going ahead with a low-key wedding with limited resources,” she explains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony