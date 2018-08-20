Kerala floods: Bride-to-be forced to postpone engagement

Preeja Prasad By

BENGALURU: For the last three months, Anju Dinesh, a city-based HR executive, was prepping for her engagement in Kochi on August 18. But as the D-day neared, her worries were not just about starting a new chapter in her life. Her bigger worry was whether the engagement would take place at all, considering the precarious state Kerala is in.

“My fiancé and I were hoping against hope that we would be able to proceed with the engagement. We were in denial until the last minute when the airport shut down and I got stuck at Kochi where I was buying engagement requirements and was not able to travel home to Vaikom, where the ceremony was supposed to take place,” says the 26-year-old. Her sister, too, who was travelling from Mumbai to be part of the celebrations, wasn’t able to make it to Kerala after her train halted at Mangaluru.

“Now, we are just not in the mood to celebrate anymore. We had been planning our engagement for three months. All details had been chalked out and we were expecting 425 guests at the celebrations. We had carefully zeroed-in on the caterers, makeup artistes and cameramen,” says Anju, who will be returning to work in the city soon. “We’re just hoping that the situation in Kerala gets better,” she says.

No venues available’

Mili Martin, a 26-year-old former client servicing executive, currently on a break, has been planning her wedding ever since she found her special someone. But due to the unfortunate turn of events, Mili’s wedding had to be postponed from August 25 to September 5.

“Since a number of weddings and celebrations have been postponed, my family is unable to find a venue on that day. Everything has been affected due to the unfortunate turn of events. We’re just going to be going ahead with a low-key wedding with limited resources,” she explains.