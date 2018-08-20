Music under trees to oppose BDA mall plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 150 residents of Indiranagar, along with the band Swarathma, came together on Sunday morning in support of trees near the Indiranagar BDA complex. This was done in light of plans to demolish the complex and cut down the trees in the area.

“The proposed demolition of BDA complex and felling of trees to set up a commercial complex is something that we do not see a requirement,” says resident Aruna Newton.

Vinoo Thimmaya, another resident who attended the event, adds, “If the plans for a mall here come to pass, it will be double whammy for us. We are already fighting the illegal pubs and bars and the commercialisation of the inner lanes of the area. Now, if this plan also comes through, then we will be in a big mess. The event today was essentially about highlighting the need for green cover, especially in light of the natural disaster in Kerala that is a result of afforestation.”

Jishnu Dasgupta, member of the band Swarathma, says, “Nearly six acres of space is at risk of losing its green cover to make way for a 20-storey mall. That’s why we decided to lend our music for the cause.” The band played sets near four different trees for half-an-hour each to drive home the message.

A tree census conducted by residents a week ago found that there are over 151 trees that are at risk if this plan falls in place.

Supermarket gives back

Royal Super Markets in Bengaluru have taken the initiative to help the flood-affected people of Kerala by collecting relief materials from their customers.