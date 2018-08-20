Home Cities Bengaluru

Music under trees to oppose BDA mall plan

As many as 150 residents of Indiranagar, along with the band Swarathma, came together on Sunday morning in support of trees near the Indiranagar BDA complex.

Published: 20th August 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Swarathma performing at Indiranagar BDA Complex

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 150 residents of Indiranagar, along with the band Swarathma, came together on Sunday morning in support of trees near the Indiranagar BDA complex. This was done in light of plans to demolish the complex and cut down the trees in the area.  

“The proposed demolition of BDA complex and felling of trees to set up a commercial complex is something that we do not see a requirement,” says resident Aruna Newton.

Vinoo Thimmaya, another resident who attended the event, adds, “If the plans for a mall here come to pass, it will be double whammy for us. We are already fighting the illegal pubs and bars and the commercialisation of the inner lanes of the area. Now, if this plan also comes through, then we will be in a big mess. The event today was essentially about highlighting the need for green cover, especially in light of the natural disaster in Kerala that is a result of afforestation.”     

Jishnu Dasgupta, member of the band Swarathma, says, “Nearly six acres of space is at risk of losing its green cover to make way for a 20-storey mall. That’s why we decided to lend our music for the cause.” The band played sets near four different trees for half-an-hour each to drive home the message.

A tree census conducted by residents a week ago found that there are over 151 trees that are at risk if this plan falls in place.

Supermarket gives back

Royal Super Markets in Bengaluru have taken the initiative to help the flood-affected people of Kerala by collecting relief materials from their customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony