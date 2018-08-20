Yelahanka residents protest against lake pollution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Yelahanka carried out a protest near Puttenahalli Lake to highlight pollution of the lake by industries in the vicinity, here on Sunday.

The protest was organised by the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust. Dr Sangunni, one of the trustees said, “The lake will be totally destroyed and its fragile ecosystem will be adversely affected if the BBMP does not take adequate steps to stop effluents from polluting the water. Yelahanka has a lot of industries which discharge chemical waste into the wetlands.”

About 450 people, including Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, took part in the protest. Dr Sangunni said most of the damage was caused by a power station about 500 metres away from the lake. Residents signed a memorandum stating the issues and submitted it to the MLA.Residents say the pollution also endangers migratory birds in the lake.