Home Cities Bengaluru

Yelahanka residents protest against lake pollution

Residents of Yelahanka carried out a protest near Puttenahalli Lake to highlight pollution of the lake by industries in the vicinity, here on Sunday.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Yelahanka carried out a protest near Puttenahalli Lake to highlight pollution of the lake by industries in the vicinity, here on Sunday.

The protest was organised by the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust. Dr Sangunni, one of the trustees said, “The lake will be totally destroyed and its fragile ecosystem will be adversely affected if the BBMP does not take adequate steps to stop effluents from polluting the water. Yelahanka has a lot of industries which discharge chemical waste into the wetlands.”

About 450 people, including Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath, took part in the protest. Dr Sangunni said most of the damage was caused by a power station about 500 metres away from the lake. Residents signed a memorandum stating the issues and submitted it to the MLA.Residents say the pollution also endangers migratory birds in the lake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony