Bellandur demolition: More sheds razed, inhabitants protest

Inhabitants of sheds near Sakra Hospital in Bellandur, where hundreds of sheds were demolished on Saturday, had another scare on Monday morning as three JCBs reached the location to demolish more shed

The action has left around 1,500 people homeless | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inhabitants of sheds near Sakra Hospital in Bellandur, where hundreds of sheds were demolished on Saturday, had another scare on Monday morning as three JCBs reached the location to demolish more sheds.

Following opposition by the locals and mediation with residents of the nearby apartment who had complained against them, the JCBs returned without razing any sheds. However, beleaguered inmates of the sheds which were demolished on Saturday now face an anxious time as they have to find a new home without the luxury of a roof above their heads.

On Saturday, in an operation spanning a full day, workers from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) razed the sheds after residents of a nearby apartment complained of unhygienic practices being followed at the site. The action has left hundreds of people homeless. The property is disputed and the case for its ownership is currently in court.

Zakir Hussain, one of the shed-dwellers, said the JCBs arrived around 8 am and prepared to demolish more sheds. “We all stood in front of the JCBs, along with our children, and refused to let them pass. I then appealed to some women from the Mantri Espana apartment — the same women whose complaint against us had resulted in the demolition — after which the JCBs left,” he said.

A BBMP official said the inhabitants of the remaining sheds have been given two days to vacate the premises on their own. In case they do not do so, a decision would be taken by the Chief Engineer, the official said. The official added that residents of Mantri Espana were themselves divided over the demolition, with some in favour of it and others sympathetic to the plight of people living in the sheds.

Chief Engineer (BBMP) of Mahadevpura zone G Parameshwara did not confirm if the drive was undertaken due to complaints of the apartment’s residents, but said it was being done in the larger interest of the public.

Ayub Khan and Rahim Khan are among those whose sheds were already demolished, and like several others, are currently unsure about their next home. While Rahim’s family has moved to a friend’s place, Ayub’s family has been outdoor for most of the time.

