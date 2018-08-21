Buy at this illegal market, get a traffic jam free

Akhila Damodaran By

BENGALURU:A stretch of Jayamahal Road, adjoining Palace Grounds, often turns into a nightmare for commuters and residents, courtesy seasonal markets that come up along the busy road leading to Mekhri Circle. While residents say this has been going on for some time now, officials say the markets – selling mangoes during summer and sheep and goats during festivals — are illegal, and have no right to be located next to the busy road, which is a major thoroughfare to get to the airport.

According to those using the road regularly, the major problem that these markets — which come up during mango season or festivals — create are buyers parking their vehicles by the roadside while negotiating a purchase. In addition, the shopkeepers gladly take over the footpath meant for pedestrians, forcing the latter to walk on the road.

During these sales, the commute time from Fun World to Mekhri Circle — a distance of about a kilometre — increases from the otherwise five minutes to up to 30 minutes or more. Vendors are unwilling to relocate as they find the location better for their business.

According to a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official, however, no permission has been given to run a market on the stretch. The official said action would be taken against these encroachments.

A Jayamahal resident said, “The signal from where you take a right turn (near TV tower) to go to RT Nagar Main Road gets too crowded and vehicles get blocked. There are two wide roads while coming from Mekhri Circle, and they park their vehicles on the road, cross to the other side, and shop.”

An auto driver who gets regular rides on this stretch agreed. “There is a traffic issue here any way, and this seasonal market has become an additional problem.” Ask the vendors and they say that they have no other options. A fruit vendor selling mangoes said, “It is the end of the season for mangoes now. I get good business here and I cannot relocate. I have come here from Andhra Pradesh and once my stock is sold, I will leave,” she said.

There are traffic violations as well in the area, and residents say traffic cops do not take any action against offenders. IT professional Chandra Shekar said, “I had arguments with a policeman at the TV Tower junction one day, but all in vain. Commuters are not supposed to take a right turn at TV Tower junction towards Mekhri Circle, but they do and park their vehicles there. If you go further down the road, you'll see people selling sheep on the roads and on footpaths.”

He also pointed out that he had witnessed accidents when sheep tried to escape. “They are usually pulled by their hind legs. A couple of days ago, I saw them trying to escape from the buyers. They end up in the middle of the road and riders may find it difficult to control speeds of their vehicles immediately, leading to accidents and jams. It is very dangerous,” he said.

He added that he worries about the jam even when he has to travel for just about 2 km from RT Nagar to Munireddypalya.Rakshit R, who works with a government firm, takes the road every day. He says it takes him about 20 to 30 minutes to cross the stretch, as there are about 20 vehicles including cars, autorickshaws and bikes parked on the roadside, causing traffic congestion. “Traffic cops don't do anything. They say traffic will be bad during any festival,” he added.

A traffic police officer from RT Nagar Police Station said that the BBMP must first remove the encroachments. “The vendors are here without permission from the BBMP. The BBMP should actually not allow them to do their business there. We have deployed extra men on the stretch to regulate traffic,” he said. But when CE visited the spot at different times, only one or two constables were seen in the area.

Reacting to the issue, Dr Ashok, Joint Commissioner (East), BBMP, said the civic body hasn't given any one permission to set up shops on the stretch. “It's clear encroachment. I have asked officials to get the encroachments removed. The drive to remove any illegal encroachment, temporary or permanent, is on. Strict action will be taken,” he said.

(With inputs from Tushar Kaushik)