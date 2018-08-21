Man murders wife suspecting her fidelity 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Suspecting fidelity, a tempo driver killed his 34-year-old wife at their house in Shivanagar.

The deceased is Jayashree, and her husband, Hanumantha (38), has been arrested. The couple hailed from Bijapur. Police said that the incident took place at 12:45 pm after Hanumantha picked up a quarrel with her, suspecting her fidelity. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a stone and hit her on the head.

She sustained grave injuries and died on the spot. “The couple has two children and was living separately for some days as they fought frequently. Jayashree’s mother and sister, who were living with her, had gone out when the incident took place,” police added.