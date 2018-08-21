Minimal paperwork, top reason for parents approaching fintech firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Fintech companies and startups are gradually serving the needs of availing quick and easy short-term school loans of parents. According to MoneyTap, a fin-tech company, such lending booms around the period of April, the start of the admission season. Of the 10 to 15 per cent of educational loans given out by the company, at least eight per cent is for paying school fees, says a statement by the company. “The amount borrowed usually ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh with the average amount in Bengaluru being Rs 60,000,” the statement reads.

According to another company, Qubera, a majority of applications it gets are for amounts of more than Rs 2 lakh. There are, however, those with amounts in the range of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.Eighty percent of loan requests come from male members of the household and nearly 60 per cent of them have a monthly income in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, with nearly 20 per cent of these having income more than Rs 50,000 as well according to Qubera.

Rakshit Kejriwal, founder and CEO, Edyoo Technologies, an e-commerce platform for school-related merchandises, says his startup recently started a pilot to extend short-term loans for fees that involved two schools of around 1,000 students each. “We recently tied up with financial companies and found out that there is a big need for such services. Most schools require an annual payment, which is a clear mismatch to most parent’s monthly incomes,” he says.

In the pilot, as many as 200 parents from each school decided to avail of the facility. Most of the loans are in the range of Rs 50,000 to 1 lakh. “We required only an Aadhar or PAN card for identity and an income proof such as an IT statement. It has a minimum paper-work requirement,” adds Rakshit. The company plans to take this service to another 2,000 schools with which it is already working.