Musicians strum peaceful tunes

Published: 21st August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, Bangalore School of Music Youth Orchestra staged a concert of several music styles and compositions on August 19. “There were about 20 musicians in the orchestra, which was conducted by Grace Biswas, and 15 children formed the Children’s Choir, which was conducted by Sheba K,” says MR Jagadeesh, director, operations, Bangalore School of Music
The concert comprised pieces that revolved around the theme of peace and hope, in line with the theme of independence.

They ranged from Western Classical, light Bollywood and movie-themed music. “Mozart’s Dona Nobis Pacem is an invocation to the almighty for peace, Joyful, Joyful based on the Ode to Joy chorus from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony addressed the need for peace in a strife-torn society, Abba’s hit song I Have a Dream reflects hope shining through the darkness. Some Hindi songs also gave the evening a desi flavour, since it was ,after all, a celebration of our country’s Independence,” says. 

Other compositions presented included The Blue Danube Waltz by Johann Strauss, theme from Game of Thrones, Dona Nobis. Led by Biswas, the BSM Youth Orchestra also collaborated with the different departments of the school. Talking about the message behind the concert Jagadeesh, said, “BSM wishes to encourage youngsters to use the beauty and healing found in music to bring peace, joy and hope to our country and world.”

Comments

