Home Cities Bengaluru

Social audit of 1100 shelter homes across Karnataka to begin soon

Social audit of shelter homes located in Karnataka will begin soon. A committee meeting held on Saturday has zeroed in on nearly 1,100 institutions across the state. The audit instructions was given b

Published: 21st August 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social audit of shelter homes located in Karnataka will begin soon. A committee meeting held on Saturday has zeroed in on nearly 1,100 institutions across the state. The audit instructions was given by the Supreme Court after many girls residing in a shelter home in Bihar were put to mental, physical and sexual exploitation.

A member of the Child Welfare Committee said, “The meeting was held with the concerned departments and we will start phase 1 of the auditing as soon as possible.”The state government, along with Department of Women and Child Welfare, KSCPCR and private agencies like Enfold and Department of health and family welfare hold another meeting to discuss on the modalities and formulate tools to work with the coordinators.

“For phase 1 we have identified children related to government institutions, government-funded institutions and other private institutions. We will initially take record of all children’s homes and then move to women shelters,” she said.

The committee will meet again on Wednesday to discuss the matter further. The CWC had requested Department of Health and family welfare also to join as they were not present on Saturday.“We have requested a few Psychiatrists from Nimhans and other doctors to be part of the meeting. Saturday, for some reason, they could not make it. We will meet again,” a member of the CWC explained.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Jayamala, Minister for Women and Child Development said, “The meeting of committees has been helpful in laying out the plan to carry out audits. Nearly 1,100 institutions have been identified across the state. The tools formulated to do the audit will be in both the format of questionnaire and a narrative.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony