Home Cities Bengaluru

Struggling to find gigs, says Bengaluru band

Aditya Ashwath (Guitars/Vocals), Anirudh Ravi (Guitars/Vocals), Himanshu Arora  (Bass) and Ashwin Alexander (Drums) together are Inthenow – an Indie-pop Rock band that came into

Published: 21st August 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Aditya Ashwath (Guitars/Vocals), Anirudh Ravi (Guitars/Vocals), Himanshu Arora  (Bass) and Ashwin Alexander (Drums) together are Inthenow – an Indie-pop Rock band that came into being in 2016 in Bengaluru. Their music, which they say is relatable, describes their personal struggles with others and everything they care about and love. City Express caught up with the members of the two-year-old band for a quick chat.  

How and when did Inthenow come into existence? Tell us about the music scene in the city.
We formed the band in 2016. Anirudh and Aditya began writing the music in the early months of 2016, and the rest of us joined in after. It’s a great time for music right now. With recording becoming more accessible and affordable, a lot of music is put out in the local circuit now. It helps that the audience is exploring and listening to all kinds of music these days. And of course, the quality of musicians now is incredible, which is creating an ecosystem for better music. 

What do you like best about the Bengaluru crowd? 
There’s a lot going on in the city regarding live music, but there are a decent number of folks who do come out to listen to it anyway. The Bengaluru audience is pretty open and patient with new music. 
 
What do you find most challenging about being a young band in the music industry right now?
While Rock, Electronica and singer-songwriter live gigs would commonly take place at various venues across the city, with the live music ban, musicians and artistes across genres are struggling to find gigs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony