Struggling to find gigs, says Bengaluru band

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Aditya Ashwath (Guitars/Vocals), Anirudh Ravi (Guitars/Vocals), Himanshu Arora (Bass) and Ashwin Alexander (Drums) together are Inthenow – an Indie-pop Rock band that came into being in 2016 in Bengaluru. Their music, which they say is relatable, describes their personal struggles with others and everything they care about and love. City Express caught up with the members of the two-year-old band for a quick chat.

How and when did Inthenow come into existence? Tell us about the music scene in the city.

We formed the band in 2016. Anirudh and Aditya began writing the music in the early months of 2016, and the rest of us joined in after. It’s a great time for music right now. With recording becoming more accessible and affordable, a lot of music is put out in the local circuit now. It helps that the audience is exploring and listening to all kinds of music these days. And of course, the quality of musicians now is incredible, which is creating an ecosystem for better music.

What do you like best about the Bengaluru crowd?

There’s a lot going on in the city regarding live music, but there are a decent number of folks who do come out to listen to it anyway. The Bengaluru audience is pretty open and patient with new music.



What do you find most challenging about being a young band in the music industry right now?

While Rock, Electronica and singer-songwriter live gigs would commonly take place at various venues across the city, with the live music ban, musicians and artistes across genres are struggling to find gigs.