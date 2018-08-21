Home Cities Bengaluru

This Bakrid, Muslims donate qurbani money to flood relief

As relief pours in following the devastating floods in Kerala and Kodagu, some members of the Muslim community have decided to donate funds set aside for qurbani or animal sacrifice to help the victim

Published: 21st August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As relief pours in following the devastating floods in Kerala and Kodagu, some members of the Muslim community have decided to donate funds set aside for qurbani or animal sacrifice to help the victims. The initiative gained traction after posts on social media found support from members of the community during the last two days.

Ayaz Afrid, a resident of Mangaluru, told The New Indian Express that the proposal to donate money set aside for qurbani was discussed in private circles before the topic surfaced on social media. “Several philantrophic efforts have been made for the benefit of the victims. People are offering help irrespective of their caste and creed, and with the meagre resources they have. Therefore, we thought it would be prudent to donate the qurbani amount for rehabilitation efforts of the affected population,” he said.

Imthiyaz Ahmed, a resident of RT Nagar, said that by diverting the qurbani amount they were also fulfilling their religious duty of charity during Bakrid. “The purpose of animal sacrifice and other charity performed during the festival is to ensure that the poor are provided with food and other essentials. However, considering the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the floods, some of us have decided to divert it towards aid in Kerala and Kodagu,” he said.

While some are directly paying the amount of qurbani - which varies from `10,000 to `2 lakh depending on the animal being sacrificed - others have decided to buy required utensils for the victims and have dispatched them with volunteer groups. Qurbani is practised during Bakrid to commemorate Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his lone-son Isaac, to prove his devotion to God.

