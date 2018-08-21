Home Cities Bengaluru

Two robot-assisted joint replacements done in Bengaluru

THE city now has the distinction of having robotic technology for performing successful total knee replacement surgeries. Previously, robotic surgeries have been done in urology, gynaecology and oncol

Published: 21st August 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Representative picture of robot-assisted knee replacement surgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE city now has the distinction of having robotic technology for performing successful total knee replacement surgeries. Previously, robotic surgeries have been done in urology, gynaecology and oncology but is a first in orthopaedics. Dr Prashanth R at Specialist Hospital here, along with Dr Bertrand P Kaper from the US, considered an authority on Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries, performed two back-to-back such surgeries here on Monday, a first in Karnataka.

Robot-assisted joint replacement surgery has many definitive benefits over traditional joint replacement surgery. Though it costs `1.8 lakh, which is the same as traditional surgery cost, enhanced precision and lesser bone removal leads to less blood loss and pain; and faster and better post-operative outcomes for the patient. It is a bone-conserving technology as it helps in preserving natural anatomy, sources said.

Patients who underwent the surgery are - 65-year-old Tumkur-based homemaker Padmavathi Sunkavalla and a 56-year-old Bengaluru-based Industrial services manager Ashalatha Manjunath, both had severe knee pain for several years. These surgeries were done using the NAVIO PFS Robotics surgical system. “The robot-assisted system reduces the possibility of human error and ensures perfect alignment, leading to the longevity of the joint implant. Though this is a very high-end technology, we have chosen not to make it expensive so that more patients will be able to benefit from this,” Dr Prashanth said.

The difference between robotic-assisted surgery and computer-assisted surgery is that during the latter, it is planned on the system and the port executes the cutting. The result is also told to the surgeon immediately. During robotic-assisted surgery, a 3D image of the knee is drawn on the system where the robot would suggest how much to cut and once the result is received, if the surgeon is happy with the result, he instructs the hand-held device/robot to make the cut.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony