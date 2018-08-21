Two robot-assisted joint replacements done in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: THE city now has the distinction of having robotic technology for performing successful total knee replacement surgeries. Previously, robotic surgeries have been done in urology, gynaecology and oncology but is a first in orthopaedics. Dr Prashanth R at Specialist Hospital here, along with Dr Bertrand P Kaper from the US, considered an authority on Robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries, performed two back-to-back such surgeries here on Monday, a first in Karnataka.

Robot-assisted joint replacement surgery has many definitive benefits over traditional joint replacement surgery. Though it costs `1.8 lakh, which is the same as traditional surgery cost, enhanced precision and lesser bone removal leads to less blood loss and pain; and faster and better post-operative outcomes for the patient. It is a bone-conserving technology as it helps in preserving natural anatomy, sources said.

Patients who underwent the surgery are - 65-year-old Tumkur-based homemaker Padmavathi Sunkavalla and a 56-year-old Bengaluru-based Industrial services manager Ashalatha Manjunath, both had severe knee pain for several years. These surgeries were done using the NAVIO PFS Robotics surgical system. “The robot-assisted system reduces the possibility of human error and ensures perfect alignment, leading to the longevity of the joint implant. Though this is a very high-end technology, we have chosen not to make it expensive so that more patients will be able to benefit from this,” Dr Prashanth said.

The difference between robotic-assisted surgery and computer-assisted surgery is that during the latter, it is planned on the system and the port executes the cutting. The result is also told to the surgeon immediately. During robotic-assisted surgery, a 3D image of the knee is drawn on the system where the robot would suggest how much to cut and once the result is received, if the surgeon is happy with the result, he instructs the hand-held device/robot to make the cut.