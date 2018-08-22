21-year-old stabbed by robbers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 21-year-old private company employee, who was stabbed by two robbers for refusing to give his mobile phone on Sunday, succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Tuesday evening.

Chandrashekhar, a resident of Gauribidanur, is the deceased. Police said that Chandrashekhar and his friend Narayanaswamy were on a two-wheeler near Bhadrappa Layout around 10 pm. Two men stopped the bike and asked them to give cash and phones.

“Chandrashekhar said he did not have mobile phone and one of the robbers told the other to stab him. One of them stabbed him in Chandrashekhar’s left thigh. Soon, Narayanaswamy gave his mobile phone and cash Rs. 3,000 to the robbers, who escaped as Chandrashekhar started screaming for help. He was rushed to a private hospital by his friend, where he succumbed on Tuesday evening,” police said.