BASE students to visit London School of Economics

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Students studying at Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) will soon get an opportunity to visit London School of Economics (LSE). Under the students exchange programme, they are likely to spend a month there. Students of LSE will also visit BASE.

The exchange programme was discussed in the meeting of the governing council on Tuesday in the presence of Higher Education minister G T Devegowda, Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, chairperson of the Infosys

Foundation Sudha Murty, former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University BL Mungekar and other members. The state department of social welfare will fund this programme.During the meet, members of the council suggested to take necessary measures to improve academics and administration at BASE so that it can match international standards. They discussed steps to turn BASE into an alternative to LSE.