Home Cities Bengaluru

BASE students to visit London School of Economics

Students studying at Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) will soon get an opportunity to visit London School of Economics (LSE). Under the students exchange programme, they are likely to spend a month there. Students of LSE will also visit BASE.
The exchang

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Students studying at Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) will soon get an opportunity to visit London School of Economics (LSE). Under the students exchange programme, they are likely to spend a month there. Students of LSE will also visit BASE.

The exchange programme was discussed in the meeting of the governing council on Tuesday in the presence of Higher Education minister G T Devegowda, Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, chairperson of the Infosys

Foundation Sudha Murty, former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University BL Mungekar and other members. The state department of social welfare will fund this programme.During the meet, members of the council suggested to take necessary measures to improve academics and administration at BASE so that it can match international standards. They discussed steps to turn BASE into an alternative to LSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games