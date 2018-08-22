Home Cities Bengaluru

Education department to take over illegal construction at Government Arts College

Putting an end to the alleged illegal construction at the Government Arts College ground in the city by Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna, the Higher Education Department said it will take over the buil

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Putting an end to the alleged illegal construction at the Government Arts College ground in the city by Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna, the Higher Education Department said it will take over the building.

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda told reporters on Tuesday, “Though the actress said that she got the government’s permission to construct an open air theatre, she failed to submit necessary documents. So we have decided to take over the building and will later decide whether to keep it or demolish it.”

He added that the then chief minister had given oral instructions to then college principal asking him to allow the actress to construct a building. “There is no official communication about permission given by the government. The former CM gave oral instructions over phone and then the principal allowed the actress to go ahead with the construction,” the minister said.Construction activities have been stopped and neither the actress nor her people are allowed to enter the premises, the minister said.

